Jaipur: 3 with Coronavirus symptoms hospitalised

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Three persons suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus were admitted to SMS Government Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.
 A Detroit Metro Airport passenger who was taken to the hospital due to coronavirus-like symptoms will not be tested for the deadly illness. Health officials say that the patient does not meet the criteria for the virus as set by the CDC.

