Sport24.co.za | 3 things learned from Wales v Italy 6 Nations clash

News24 Sunday, 2 February 2020
Wales launched the defence of their Six Nations title with a 42-0 thrashing of Italy in Cardiff that saw new coach Wayne Pivac win his first Test in charge.
News video: Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is

Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is 01:17

 Wales head coah Wayne Pivac praises his new try scorer, former England junior international centre Nick Tomkins, who crossed over on debut after coming off the bench. He made his comments at a post-match press conference with Alun Wyn Jones after the 42-0 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy in...

Six Nations: Wales in profile [Video]Six Nations: Wales in profile

A look at the Wales team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as the champions adjust to life without Warren Gatland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Sport24.co.za | Italy skipper Bigi relishing Six Nations clash with Wales

Italy captain Luca Bigi says his side "are ready to play" heading into their daunting Six Nations opener away to champions Wales.
News24

Who is Wales v Italy referee Luke Pearce, the Welshman in charge of Six Nations clash?

Who is Wales v Italy referee Luke Pearce, the Welshman in charge of Six Nations clash?The man in charge of the Six Nations opener is becoming one of the most well known officials in the game
Wales Online Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local News

