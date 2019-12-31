Global  

'Backwards club' - Leeds United fans furious as West Brom return to Championship summit

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
'Backwards club' - Leeds United fans furious as West Brom return to Championship summitWest Brom latest news | West Brom, who were winners at the Hawthorns again Luton Town, returned to the top of the table as Leeds United failed to end their slide against Wigan.
Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable [Video]Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic assesses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ahead of their Championship meeting, live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on New Year's Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published


"Absolutely ridiculous" - Many Leeds fans left baffled by "stubborn" individual

Leeds United fans were furious with Marcelo Bielsa ahead of their game against Wigan Athletic for leaving Jean-Kevin Augustin out of his squad.
Football FanCast

Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, West Brom: Every Championship transfer completed in January

Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, West Brom: Every Championship transfer completed in JanuaryNottingham Forest transfer news | The Reds completed a number of deals throughout January, but what about the rest of the Championship?
Nottingham Post

