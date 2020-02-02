Ind vs NZ T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma star as India complete 5-0 sweep

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.







#Indian pacers led by #JaspritBumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a... 👓 View full article

