Ind vs NZ T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma star as India complete 5-0 sweep
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.
#Indian pacers led by #JaspritBumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a...
India registered a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International at Bay Oval on Sunday.... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India