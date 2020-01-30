Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Announced himself' - The difference Scott Hogan made on his Birmingham City debut

'Announced himself' - The difference Scott Hogan made on his Birmingham City debut

Sutton Coldfield Observer Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
'Announced himself' - The difference Scott Hogan made on his Birmingham City debutBirmingham City 2-1 Nottingham Forest reaction | Scott Hogan made his Blues debut at St Andrew's on Saturday and got off to a winning start with a goal and a much-needed three points.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa fans notice what Scott Hogan has done following Birmingham City transfer

Aston Villa fans notice what Scott Hogan has done following Birmingham City transferAston Villa news - Hogan will spend the rest of the season at BCFC after loan move from AVFC
Tamworth Herald

'It hurts' - Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan's brutal admission after Birmingham City transfer

Scott Hogan is back on the goal trail after making a goal-scoring debut but the striker admits his career has stalled since his time at Aston Villa and Stoke...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.