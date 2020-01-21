Global  

Ross Taylor becomes 1st male New Zealand cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Ross Taylor becomes the third ever male New Zealand player to play 100 T20Is for the Kiwis.
