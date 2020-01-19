Global  

Rohit Sharma becomes eighth Indian to score 14,000 international runs

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the eighth Indian batsman to score 14,000 international runs across different formats of the game. He achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Bay Oval.
