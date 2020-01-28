Global  

Djokovic tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Djokovic tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open title, 17th SlamNovak Djokovic has won his eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
News video: Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy 01:21

 First time grand slam champion Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy after beating Garbine Muguruza in the final on Saturday.

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Aus Open Final: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to lift Australian Open title for record 8th time

With this victory, the current world number two secured his 17th Grand Slam title on the night as well.
GeorgeFalkowski

3-6-3 DP RT @Sportsnet: Novak Djokovic has won his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating… 27 seconds ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Djokovic tops Thiem, wins eighth Australian Open title https://t.co/tF3OnWhAb0 43 seconds ago

WashTimesSports

WashTimes Sports Djokovic tops Thiem in five sets for eighth #AustralianOpen title and 17th Slam https://t.co/uljVVXgKNI 2 minutes ago

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines USA Today - Tennis: Djokovic tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam. More #tennis news: https://t.co/axHoJyvkBY 4 minutes ago

mackeentosh

Mackee Garcia RT @INQUIRERSports: JUST IN: Novak Djokovic has won his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship. | @AP https://t.co/s8hjVumYfH 5 minutes ago

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "Djokovic Tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open Title, 17th Slam" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/SCKfwAqn87 5 minutes ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Djokovic tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open title, 17 majors https://t.co/WQjh1TQJJ9 https://t.co/aRGQc1pj5H 6 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff Djokovic tops Thiem for 8th Australian Open title, 17 majors https://t.co/sglsRYXxOe https://t.co/MSrYM3uIPc 6 minutes ago

