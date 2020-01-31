Global  

France vs England LIVE: Latest score, team news and updates from Six Nations fixture today

Independent Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Follow the latest updates from the Stade de France as France and Englad wrap up the opening weekend of the Six Nations
News video: Hunter: England relished the atmosphere

Hunter: England relished the atmosphere 02:16

 England Captain Sarah Hunter said her side relished the hostile atmosphere in France as England picked up the win in their Six Nations opener.

Scarratt: We showed heart [Video]Scarratt: We showed heart

Emily Scarratt gives her reaction after her winning try sealed the points for England Women against France Women in the Six Nations.

'Jones piling pressure on young France' [Video]'Jones piling pressure on young France'

Eddie Jones has piled the pressure on France's inexperienced, new side ahead of their meeting in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Experienced England Women side to France

England coach Simon Middleton names an experienced starting XV as their Women's Six Nations Grand Slam defence starts in France.
A Cambs lad is making his England debut in the Six Nations opener today

A Cambs lad is making his England debut in the Six Nations opener todayHuntingdon-born George Furbank has been thrust into the starting 15 against France  in today's match
iPaperSport

i sport All smiles before 'Le Crunch' 😄 England head coach Eddie Jones shakes hands with his French counterpart Fabien Gal… https://t.co/McwlsgZ5yP 22 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport RT @JackdeMenezes: 40 minutes until kick-off in Le Crunch Live updates from France vs England right here #SixNations #FRAvENG https://t.c… 24 minutes ago

JackdeMenezes

Jack de Menezes 40 minutes until kick-off in Le Crunch Live updates from France vs England right here #SixNations #FRAvENG https://t.co/BJY2sxSWJ6 25 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent RT @IndySport: Follow all the build-up in Paris as France host England in the Six Nations Join @JackdeMenezes for the latest updates https… 34 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Follow all the build-up in Paris as France host England in the Six Nations Join @JackdeMenezes for the latest upda… https://t.co/10rxnCF5W1 34 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results: France vs England latest score https://t.co/QtT9LvHU4Y 34 minutes ago

jakegoodwill1

Jake Goodwill RT @TelegraphRugby: England take on France in their opening match of the Six Nations this afternoon. Join @jakegoodwill1 for all the build-… 49 minutes ago

TelegraphRugby

Telegraph Rugby England take on France in their opening match of the Six Nations this afternoon. Join @jakegoodwill1 for all the bu… https://t.co/NczpKVozNi 50 minutes ago

