Tennis: Novak Djokovic makes history with Australian Open final victory over Dominic Thiem

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Novak Djokovic was looking weary and worn down. He trailed Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final — miscues mounting, deficit growing.Djokovic did what he does, though. He refused to lose, waited for a chance to pounce and found... Novak Djokovic was looking weary and worn down. He trailed Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final — miscues mounting, deficit growing.Djokovic did what he does, though. He refused to lose, waited for a chance to pounce and found... 👓 View full article

