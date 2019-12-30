Global  

Juventus 3-0 Fiorentina: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to reach 50 Juventus goals

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo scores two penalties to take his tally to 10 goals in his past six games and 50 overall for Juventus as they beat Fiorentina 3-0.
