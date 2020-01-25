Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live updates: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Grand Finale

Live updates: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Grand Finale

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 is all set to begin and witness the winner within a few hours. Iin the curtain raiser of the show, Vasuki vaibhav, Shine Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das have emerged as the top five finalists of the season. The seventh edition of Bigg Boss Kannada was surely a roller coaster ride with unexpected twists and turns. The show not only returned with 'only-celeb' format but also introduced a new female voice in 'Bigg Boss radio' this season. Host Kiccha Sudeep continued to charm Bigg Boss fandom with his signature style of hosting. This season also had Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appearing on the show through a video call and learning a few Kananda words from the "Abhinaya Chakravarthy" of Kannada industry. The seventh season consisted of 18 primary contestants, who entered the house during the grand premiere of the season. Within a short span, two wild card entrants made a surprise entry into the house. Among the 20 contestants, only five contestants made it to the finale. The upcoming episode will witness the winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Keep watching the space for live updates of the grand finale.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale [Video]Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale

Revealed the full details of grand finale preparations, the budget of the show, mall task and a possiblity of double eviction, teaser launch of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starer Sooryavanshi in the..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:36Published

Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased [Video]Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased

Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Live updates

Bigg Boss 13 connections round has taken an interesting turn with the introduction of a new captaincy task, ‘Noton Ki Baarish’. The entire house is converted...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-Day

Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan to take class of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Tonight we will see Salman Khan settling the scores of the contestants. He would ask Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

Tweets about this

PriyaSi77818085

Priya Singh RT @TheKhbri: Live Updates Bigg Boss 13 2nd February 2020 Written Update Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gets angry at Asim Riaz! Via @telly… 1 minute ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times #KicchaSudeep reveals his daughter is #VasukiVaibhav's fan https://t.co/p2MijWEx7f #BBkannada #biggbosskannada7… https://t.co/CmxHwAx3ZE 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.