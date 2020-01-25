Live updates: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Grand Finale

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 is all set to begin and witness the winner within a few hours. Iin the curtain raiser of the show, Vasuki vaibhav, Shine Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das have emerged as the top five finalists of the season. The seventh edition of Bigg Boss Kannada was surely a roller coaster ride with unexpected twists and turns. The show not only returned with 'only-celeb' format but also introduced a new female voice in 'Bigg Boss radio' this season. Host Kiccha Sudeep continued to charm Bigg Boss fandom with his signature style of hosting. This season also had Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appearing on the show through a video call and learning a few Kananda words from the "Abhinaya Chakravarthy" of Kannada industry. The seventh season consisted of 18 primary contestants, who entered the house during the grand premiere of the season. Within a short span, two wild card entrants made a surprise entry into the house. Among the 20 contestants, only five contestants made it to the finale. The upcoming episode will witness the winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Keep watching the space for live updates of the grand finale.


