Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
After No5 seed Dominic Thiem reached his third Major final with two lung and leg-busting victories over Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev, he gave a rueful smile: “It’s unbelievable I’ve twice played Rafa Nadal in Roland Garros finals. I’m now facing Novak—he’s the king of Australia. I’m always facing the kings of these Grand Slams.” […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1 appeared first on The Sport Review.
Djokovic edges Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth...
Reuters

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to win 17th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic defends his Australian Open crown and wins a 17th Grand Slam by beating Dominic Thiem in a gripping five-set final.
BBC News

