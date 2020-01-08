Global  

Sources NFLPA to vote soon on 17-game season

ESPN Sunday, 2 February 2020
In a step that may change the NFL landscape for at least the next 10 years, the NFLPA will convene again after Super Bowl LIV to conditionally vote up or down on a 17-game regular season schedule that likely would commence in 2021, according to sources.
