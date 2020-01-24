Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from computer model on 33-16 run

Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from computer model on 33-16 run

CBS Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kent State vs. Buffalo odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven computer model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Kent State and Buffalo. Here are the results:
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATSstats

ATSSTATS.com Opening Line: New Orleans Pelicans (245.0) vs. Houston Rockets(-5.0) - Linemoves Since: (3) #NBA #GamblingTwitter… https://t.co/u3RYYqNepx 36 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from computer model on 33-16 run https://t.co/iQAaSnkQ8j #sports #feedly 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.