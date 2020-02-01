Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley test

Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley test

Daily Star Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley testArsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been questioned for starting Alexandre Lacazette against Burnley on Sunday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta handed massive boost ahead of Burnley trip

Arsenal face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon as Mikel Arteta's side look to end a run of three successive draws in the Premier League and get back in...
Football.london

Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Burnley

Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and BurnleyFollow football.london's live coverage of Mikel Arteta's post-match press conference after the Gunners clash with Burnley
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley test https://t.co/IoboSdO467 4 minutes ago

iArsenalApp

Arsenal News 365 Daily Star: Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley test https://t.co/DQlo8SgYY0 #afc… https://t.co/1NwpCp6MC7 43 minutes ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley test https://t.co/3HBCZ05lUW https://t.co/1d8wzNVQDP 48 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Mikel Arteta questioned over Alexandre Lacazette during Burnley test #AFC https://t.co/zdGBHLTNkf https://t.co/EOj974jgvH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.