Federal report on Kobe Bryant crash, funeral plans could come this week

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A federal report on the helicopter crash that killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people is due for release this week.
Credit: KTLA
News video: Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash

Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash 01:53

 Friends mourning the loss of Alyssa Altobelli gathered at a Newport Beach park Thursday to remember the 14-year-old who died alongside her parents in Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking message Monday to social media discussing the grief she is processing over the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in last month’s helicopter crash..

Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish pays tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Billie Eilish pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of her ‘In Memoriam’ performance at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Read the Preliminary N.T.S.B. Report About the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Federal investigators released their first written report about the crash near Calabasas, Calif., that killed the retired Los Angeles Lakers star and eight...
NYTimes.com

U.S. Senator Feinstein, citing Kobe Bryant crash, calls for helicopter warning systems

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday urged the Federal Aviation Administration to require terrain warning systems in commercial helicopters, technology...
Reuters

zaroonrkhan

Khan zaroon RT @NPR: A preliminary report from federal investigators has not determined the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his… 18 hours ago

leesfield

Leesfield Scolaro Audio revealed between pilot & air traffic controllers. Helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say i… https://t.co/rlfBKZ0oSA 1 day ago

blogosum

Blogosum Travel #news: Kobe Bryant's helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say in preliminary NTSB report… https://t.co/hu6qm8DWSP 1 day ago

newsnet___

Newsnet Kobe Bryant's helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say in preliminary NTSB report The helicopter… https://t.co/sNLuJNl8Qt 2 days ago

Your1Phoenician

Rosie Marie•~ RT @Forbes: Federal investigators released their 1st report this afternoon from the fatal helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant… 2 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Kobe Bryant’s helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say in preliminary NTSB report: The helicopter crash that k… 2 days ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Kobe Bryant’s helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say in preliminary NTSB report https://t.co/XS4Rw0sRr6 2 days ago

ramburner1

❌shelacharles - TRUMP SUPPORTER❌ Kobe Bryant's helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say in preliminary NTSB report https://t.co/sQJI3kQ1gJ via @usatoday 2 days ago

