|
Federal report on Kobe Bryant crash, funeral plans could come this week
|
|
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A federal report on the helicopter crash that killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people is due for release this week.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Billie Eilish pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of her ‘In Memoriam’ performance at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..
Credit: ODE Duration: 00:47Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this