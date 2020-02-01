Global  

Six Nations 2020: 'What a try!' May scores superb running try

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
England wing Jonny May surges through the French defences to score a superb solo try during their opening game of the 2020 Six Nations.
News video: Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is

Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is 01:17

 Wales head coah Wayne Pivac praises his new try scorer, former England junior international centre Nick Tomkins, who crossed over on debut after coming off the bench. He made his comments at a post-match press conference with Alun Wyn Jones after the 42-0 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy in...

Stuart Hogg admits to ‘schoolboy error’ as fumble costs his side a second-half score [Video]Stuart Hogg admits to ‘schoolboy error’ as fumble costs his side a second-half score

Head Coach Gregor Townsend and Captain Stuart Hogg hold a press conference at Aviva Stadium in Dublin following a loss against Ireland in the Six Nations Championship. Scotland’s new skipper Hogg..

England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight [Video]England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight

Tom Curry has taken tips from Billy Vunipola and David Pocock to ease his adjustment to number eight, but the England back row will still play to his own strengths. Curry was one of the stars of last..

Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations: Wales' Josh Adams scores first try against Italy in Cardiff

Wales winger Josh Adams goes over in the corner to score the first try of the 2020 Six Nations and extend their early advantage against Italy in Cardiff.
This is what Wales newcomer Nick Tompkins' emotional try celebration was all about in Six Nations win over Italy

This is what Wales newcomer Nick Tompkins' emotional try celebration was all about in Six Nations win over ItalyTompkins erupted with emotion as he celebrated scoring his first Wales try against Italy in the Six Nations
WellnessBishop

Richard Bishop RT @EnglandRugby: What a game 🙌 A last minute try from Richard Capstick gave England U20s a 29-24 win in the opening match of Six Nations… 19 minutes ago

KloutSport

Klout Sport Six Nations 2020: 'What a try!' May scores superb running try https://t.co/PXWDOc6hqu 25 minutes ago

HighlifeLondon

Highlife Group Six Nations 2020: 'What a try!' May scores superb running try https://t.co/n43MRK238I 43 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Six Nations 2020: ‘What a try!’ May scores superb running try 44 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Six Nations 2020: 'What a try!' May scores superb running try https://t.co/Wd1TkcCaq8 ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/p3SclaY6IG 45 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Six Nations 2020: 'What a try!' May scores superb running try https://t.co/eAFZ4WRSCa https://t.co/91uyChtnz9 48 minutes ago

abbie_deer

Abbie Rose Deer What a f**king try!!!!! @J0nnyMay take a bow you are the nations hero 🙏🏻🙌🏻❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌹🔥💥 1 hour ago

Imagine_italy

Mr. For No One ♂️🎶💓 RT @SunSport: ANOTHER TRY FOR ENGLAND!! JONNY MAY AGAIN!!!! WHAT A SOLO TRY!!! #GuinnessSixNations #FRAvENG https://t.co/1i89NBmHYB 1 hour ago

