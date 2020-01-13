Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Raiders to pursue Brady in free agency

Sources: Raiders to pursue Brady in free agency

ESPN Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league sources tell ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas?

Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas? 00:34

 Business Insider reports the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to sign NFL phenom Tom Brady. That is, should the longtime New England Patriots quarterback choose to leave his team. Brady would be a marquee signing for the franchise, as the team is looking to make a splash in their debut season in Las...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: What Can Patriots Offer Tom Brady That Other Teams Can't? [Video]Sports Final: What Can Patriots Offer Tom Brady That Other Teams Can't?

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss says it isn't whether the Patriots will match a big-money offer, but what they're willing to do make winning easier in New England. Reiss and Steve Burton also break down..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:47Published

Sports Final: Could Tom Brady Sign Elsewhere This Offseason? [Video]Sports Final: Could Tom Brady Sign Elsewhere This Offseason?

Tom Brady will be a free agent until March 18, but would the quarterback really leave New England? Mike Reiss joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night, and said all it takes is one..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaylenWoods__

Stretch RT @AdamSchefter: Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, lea… 1 minute ago

StarchyArchie

StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @drudgefeed: VEGAS? Raiders to pursue Tom Brady... https://t.co/CN1oKTfmDL 3 minutes ago

drudgefeed

Drudge Report Feed VEGAS? Raiders to pursue Tom Brady... https://t.co/CN1oKTfmDL 6 minutes ago

profballnews

Football News Check this story out Sources: Raiders to pursue Brady in free agency https://t.co/9qMQlJn7qI #nfl #sportsnews… https://t.co/stO8xuMxAW 6 minutes ago

drudge_tweeter

DrudgeTweeter VEGAS? Raiders to pursue Tom Brady... https://t.co/CQb69hN1Rk 6 minutes ago

drudgereportapp

drudgereportapp VEGAS? Raiders to pursue Tom Brady... https://t.co/qAHBJ5YsqK 6 minutes ago

VannoyRicky

Ricky RT @ESPNNFL: The Raiders are poised to pursue QB Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league source… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.