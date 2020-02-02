Global  

Kyrie Irving out at least a week with right knee sprain

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Kyrie Irving out at least a week with right knee sprainKyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee
Kyrie Irving suffers knee sprain in awkward tangle-up with Bradley Beal

Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered a right knee sprain during a battle for the ball with the Wizards' Bradley Beal.
USATODAY.com

Sources: MRI for Nets' Irving after knee injury

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will have an MRI on his right knee Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after suffering a sprain in the fourth quarter of...
ESPN


