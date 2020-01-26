Global  

Premier League is easiest of ‘Top Five’ divisions in Europe to win – Liverpool and Man City’s dominance proves it, says Tony Cascarino

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Premier League isn’t the hardest division to win in Europe, according to former striker Tony Cascarino. Liverpool are dominating the English top-flight this season and are set to win the title earlier than any other team but their achievement may not be as good as some think. Cascarino, who also played for Marseille and […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City 01:35

 Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: the boys put a sensional shift in [Video]Klopp: the boys put a sensional shift in

Jurgen Klopp admitted his Liverpool side are surprising even him after the Premier League's runaway leaders beat Southampton 4-0 to make it 100 points from the last 102 available.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Latest Premier League transfer rumours: Gareth Bale return, Arsenal and Everton in loan battle

Latest Premier League transfer rumours: Gareth Bale return, Arsenal and Everton in loan battleThe latest news and rumours from around the Premier League affecting Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, with just five days left in January...
Football.london Also reported by •Leicester MercuryZee NewsBBC Sport

‘It’s easy to score against Aston Villa’ – Ex-Villans striker Tony Cascarino highlights main issue for Dean Smith

Ex-Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino believe it is now ‘easy’ to score against his former club. The Villans lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in the Premier League,...
talkSPORT

