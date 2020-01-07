Global  

'One step at a time': Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco player happy with spinal surgery results

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A hockey player paralyzed in a bus crash has been working hard since undergoing spinal surgery in Thailand late last year and it's getting him closer to his dream of making the national sledge hockey team.
'One step at a time, right?' Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco happy with Thai surgery

A hockey player paralyzed in a bus crash has been working hard since undergoing spinal surgery in Thailand late last year and it's getting him closer to his...
CP24


