Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Video: Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan misses an open goal to add to his earlier penalty failure

Video: Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan misses an open goal to add to his earlier penalty failure

CaughtOffside Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City ease into FA Cup fifth round as Gabriel Jesus bags brace against hapless Fulham

Manchester City avoided any FA Cup banana skin on Sunday as they swept aside Fulham with a comfortable 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. Cottagers defender Tim Ream...
talkSPORT

Guardiola eyes Man Utd showdown after FA Cup victory

Pep Guardiola quickly turned his focus towards Manchester United after Manchester City thrashed Fulham 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round. The game as a contest was...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

hackerhowroyd

Richard Howroyd RT @SoccerAM: ⏳ "Time does not adhere to Mike Dean! ⏳ Absolute scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Ilkay Gundogan has a penalty… 32 minutes ago

SoccerAM

Soccer AM ⏳ "Time does not adhere to Mike Dean! ⏳ Absolute scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Ilkay Gundogan has… https://t.co/KdJC5bUJdR 48 minutes ago

FCYahoo

Yahoo Soccer Man City awarded a penalty kick but Hugo Lloris denies Ilkay Gundogan 😱 #TOTMCI (via @NBCSportsSoccer) https://t.co/j4nPIuIJ0d 49 minutes ago

NZirra

Maila RT @City_Xtra: "We were way too soft today and we have to learn from this burn.” 🗣 Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on Manchester City's… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.