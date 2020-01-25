Global  

Women's Super League: Chelsea thrash West Ham 8-0 to maintain unbeaten run

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Watch highlights as Chelsea thrash West Ham 8-0 at Kingsmeadow, to maintain their unbeaten run in the Women's Super League.
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

