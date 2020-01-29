Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMISkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk New England Patriots, who had a disappointing end to their season after losing in the wild card round to the Tennessee Titans. Shannon tells Skip why he believes Bill Belichick made a mistake trading San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and believes if he hadn't made that choice, the Patriots would be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Miami Dolphins reflect on beating the Patriots

Miami Dolphins reflect on beating the Patriots 02:02

 Dolphins players reflect on beating the Patriots and securing Kansas City a bye week in the playoffs.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens [Video]Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:58Published

Bostonians Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday Despite Missing Patriots [Video]Bostonians Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday Despite Missing Patriots

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Garoppolo being ranked 17th in Super Bowl player rankings is testament to depth of 49ers | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Skip Bayless: Garoppolo being ranked 17th in Super Bowl player rankings is testament to depth of 49ers | LIVE FROM MIAMISkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jimmy Garoppolo being ranked 17th on the Super Bowl 54 player rankings list.
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe believes Frank Clark’s criticism of former Chief Dee Ford was ‘unnecessary’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Shannon Sharpe believes Frank Clark’s criticism of former Chief Dee Ford was ‘unnecessary’ | LIVE FROM MIAMIKansas City Cheifs' Frank Clark shared some criticism of San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, who gave up a crucial penalty that cost the Chiefs the Super Bowl last...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 |... - National Football… https://t.co/pzqWx8hqsd 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.