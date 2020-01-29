Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk New England Patriots, who had a disappointing end to their season after losing in the wild card round to the Tennessee Titans. Shannon tells Skip why he believes Bill Belichick made a mistake trading San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and believes if he hadn't made that choice, the Patriots would be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.