Debut delight for Bergwijn as Tottenham beat Man City in further Liverpool title boost

Team Talk Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Steven Bergwijn marked his Tottenham Hotspur debut with a goal as his new club delivered another blow to Man City's faltering campaign

The post Debut delight for Bergwijn as Tottenham beat Man City in further Liverpool title boost appeared first on teamtalk.com.
 Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

