Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Odion Ighalo says Manchester United move a ‘dream come true’

Odion Ighalo says Manchester United move a ‘dream come true’

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Odion Ighalo says his dream has come true by joining Manchester United. The Red Devils signed the boyhood United fan on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day last month. The former Watford striker could make his debut for his new club when United travel to Chelsea on February 17. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: United target 'smash and grab' for Ighalo

United target 'smash and grab' for Ighalo 01:01

 Manchester United's interest in Odion Ighalo is 'the only deal in town', says Sky Sports' James Cooper.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ighalo exclusive: Man Utd move a 'dream' [Video]Ighalo exclusive: Man Utd move a 'dream'

Odion Ighalo speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News and says his 'dream' move to Manchester United now 'feels real'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published

Merse: Ighalo a massive gamble for Utd [Video]Merse: Ighalo a massive gamble for Utd

Paul Merson believes Bruno Fernandes will prove to be a positive signing for Manchester United, but says they've taken a risk on Odion Ighalo.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Odion Ighalo reveals what it means to sign for Man Utd after touching down in Manchester

Odion Ighalo has given his first interview since signing for Manchester United on loan after touching down in England. The post Odion Ighalo reveals what it...
Team Talk Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines why Man United signed Odion Ighalo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Odion Ighalo to bring a different threat to the Manchester United team after the striker completed his loan move to Old Trafford....
The Sport Review Also reported by •BBC Local News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.