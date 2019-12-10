Global  

Actor Shine Shetty wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The wait is over. Actor Shine Shetty has won the title of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The actor went emotional after his name was announced by Sudeep as the winner. He thanked the host, his family and friends and the viewers as well for continuous support.
Bigg Boss Kannada | Salman Khan And Kichcha Sudeep To Promote Dabanng 3 Together [Video]Bigg Boss Kannada | Salman Khan And Kichcha Sudeep To Promote Dabanng 3 Together

Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Salman Khan to promote Dabangg 3 on Kichcha Sudeep’s show. Watch the full story now!

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:14Published


