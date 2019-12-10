Actor Shine Shetty wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7

The wait is over. Actor Shine Shetty has won the title of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The actor went emotional after his name was announced by Sudeep as the winner. He thanked the host, his family and friends and the viewers as well for continuous support.

