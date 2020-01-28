|
Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Jose Mourinho says Steven Bergwijn's debut goal was 'classy'
Tottenham manager says Steven Bergwijn's debut goal for Tottenham was "intelligent" and really classy", as Spurs beat Man City 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jose Mourinho praised his players for their organisation and discipline as Tottenham dramatically beat Man City 2-0 in a game surrounded by VAR controversies.
