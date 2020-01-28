Global  

Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Jose Mourinho says Steven Bergwijn's debut goal was 'classy'

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Tottenham manager says Steven Bergwijn's debut goal for Tottenham was "intelligent" and really classy", as Spurs beat Man City 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
News video: Mourinho praises Spurs’ discipline

 Jose Mourinho praised his players for their organisation and discipline as Tottenham dramatically beat Man City 2-0 in a game surrounded by VAR controversies.

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Every word Jose Mourinho said on Steven Bergwijn, Dele injury, Mike Dean, Man City and Liverpool

Every word Jose Mourinho said on Steven Bergwijn, Dele injury, Mike Dean, Man City and LiverpoolHere's every single word Jose Mourinho said after Tottenham's 2-0 Premier League victory against Manchester City
Football.london

Tottenham vs Manchester City live: Latest score as Steven Bergwijn makes Spurs debut

Live coverage of Tottenham vs Manchester City from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, including kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream...
Football.london


