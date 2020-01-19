Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City: Bergwijn nets debut goal after Zinchenko sees red

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Steven Bergwijn scored a superb volley on his debut as Tottenham earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, who dominated possession but missed a penalty and had Oleksandr Zinchenko sent off. Pep Guardiola’s men were perhaps guilty of overplaying in front of goal across the course of a game that exploded into life when Hugo […]



