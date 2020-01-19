Global  

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City: Bergwijn nets debut goal after Zinchenko sees red

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Steven Bergwijn scored a superb volley on his debut as Tottenham earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, who dominated possession but missed a penalty and had Oleksandr Zinchenko sent off. Pep Guardiola’s men were perhaps guilty of overplaying in front of goal across the course of a game that exploded into life when Hugo […]

 Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

