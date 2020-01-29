Sage RT @NBCNews: 5 of the 7 members of the officiating crew working the Super Bowl are African American, the most ever for an NFL game. https:/… 3 days ago

white lady standing on the street just sobbing RT @LisaMaatz: Five of the seven members of the officiating crew working Sunday’s game are African American, the most ever for an NFL game.… 4 days ago

DC Cajun Even before kickoff, referees to make history in the Super Bowl Five of the seven members of the officiating crew… https://t.co/QQ1zPBnWZ4 4 days ago

Lisa M. Maatz Five of the seven members of the officiating crew working Sunday’s game are African American, the most ever for an… https://t.co/GRKfdfxJsM 4 days ago

Bounty Of Beads It’s Time to Impeach Trump Even before kickoff, referees to make history in the Super Bowl Five of the seven members of the officiating crew… https://t.co/KLQpZXDO6N 4 days ago

Chris Spivey (Darker Hue Studios) GO SPORTS! Five of the seven members of the officiating crew working Sunday’s game are African American, the most e… https://t.co/JV6n73kGYs 4 days ago

UnitedSportsNation🏆 Super Bowl LIV: FOX NFL Kickoff crew makes its picks https://t.co/yHZU3zT7D2 https://t.co/DQGjo8Ae9N 4 days ago