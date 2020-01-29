Super Bowl LIV: FOX NFL Kickoff crew makes its picks
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Hours ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the FOX NFL Kickoff crew including Michael Vick, Tony Gonzalez, Peter Schrager, Dave Wannstedt, and Charissa Thompson predicted who will win: Chiefs or 49ers.
NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Before kickoff, both teams stood...
Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs Nnadi and his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. In..
A dispute between Fox Sports and Roku could prevent the streaming of Super Bowl LIV using Fox apps over Roku smart TVs and net-connected devices.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports •engadget •TMZ.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sage RT @NBCNews: 5 of the 7 members of the officiating crew working the Super Bowl are African American, the most ever for an NFL game. https:/… 3 days ago