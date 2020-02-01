Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | 3 things learned from France v England Six Nations match

Sport24.co.za | 3 things learned from France v England Six Nations match

News24 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
France beat England in their opening match of this season's Six Nations. A look at three things we learned from the game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' 00:44

 Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is [Video]Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is

Wales head coah Wayne Pivac praises his new try scorer, former England junior international centre Nick Tomkins, who crossed over on debut after coming off the bench. He made his comments at a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight [Video]England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight

Tom Curry has taken tips from Billy Vunipola and David Pocock to ease his adjustment to number eight, but the England back row will still play to his own strengths. Curry was one of the stars of last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France vs England: Six Nations war of words escalates on eve of 'Le Crunch'

The build-up to Sunday's Anglo-French clash at the Stade de France has been dominated by talk of brutality, violence and war, with England boss Eddie Jones...
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsWales Online

Sport24.co.za | Galthie era off to winning start as France beat England

Captain Charles Ollivon scored twice in his first match as skipper as France beat England in Paris in their opening game of the Six Nations.
News24 Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

SARugbyChick

SARugbyChick https://t.co/4K1M15xrPE | 3 things learned from Ireland v Scotland 6 Nations clash https://t.co/KP175cw6L4 via @sport24news 9 hours ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | 3 things we learned from England's Test tour of SA https://t.co/KrYypDgzLB #cricketthingsSA 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.