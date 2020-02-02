FOX NFL Kickoff takes a look at Walter Iooss Jr, a photographer for all 53 Super Bowls Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Walter Iooss Jr has been a photographer for 59 years, and has been at every Super Bowl in NFL history. He has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods among others, and he details what he looks for in that perfect moment-capturing picture. Walter Iooss Jr has been a photographer for 59 years, and has been at every Super Bowl in NFL history. He has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods among others, and he details what he looks for in that perfect moment-capturing picture. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this