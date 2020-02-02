Global  

Daniel Maldini extends family dynasty at AC Milan

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Daniel Maldini made his first-team debut for AC Milan on Sunday, extending a family dynasty with the club. The 18-year-old Maldini was brought on in stoppage time during Milan’s 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A. Grandfather Cesare and father Paolo were both Milan captains. However, unlike Cesare and Paolo — who were both […]
Sport24.co.za | Daniel Maldini continues family dynasty at AC Milan

