Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho adamant Raheem Sterling should have been sent off by VAR in win over Man City

Sunday, 2 February 2020
Jose Mourinho insists Raheem Sterling should have been sent off by VAR during Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Man City. There was controversy when referee Mike Dean only awarded a yellow card to the England international for a horror tackle on Dele Alli in the 12th minute, which was checked by VAR. The Man City star […]
 Jose Mourinho praised his players for their organisation and discipline as Tottenham dramatically beat Man City 2-0 in a game surrounded by VAR controversies.

