Premier League Data Diary: Chelsea and Leicester share four on bumper weekend of goals

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
While Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to record-breaking levels with an easy win over Southampton, the battle beneath them for places in the top four heated up. The Reds thumped the Saints 4-0 at Anfield to open up a 22-point gap over Manchester City – the biggest lead any […]

The post Premier League Data Diary: Chelsea and Leicester share four on bumper weekend of goals appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:16

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game. [Video]Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was happy with a point after a 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League.

Brendan Rogers embraces 'underdog' label for Leicester [Video]Brendan Rogers embraces 'underdog' label for Leicester

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester remain “super underdogs” in the race for the top four after their draw with Chelsea on Saturday. Rodgers also felt Leicester should have had a penalty in added..

EPL: Mohamed Salah's strikes help Liverpool rule

*London:* Liverpool surged a massive 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton as Leicester and Chelsea consolidated their...
Sport24.co.za | Day of drama in EPL as Liverpool roll on

Liverpool surged 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Leicester and Chelsea consolidated their place in the top four.
