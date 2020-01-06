Debut goal a ´dream come true´ for Spurs hero Bergwijn

Global  

An ecstatic Steven Bergwijn reflected on a “dream that has come true” after he scored a wonderful goal on his Premier League debut to help Tottenham to a 2-0 win over Manchester City. Bergwijn, who joined Spurs from PSV earlier this week for a reported fee of £27million, opened the scoring in the second half […]

Recent related news from verified sources

What Steven Bergwijn said after being named man of the match for debut goal against Man City

What Steven Bergwijn said after being named man of the match for debut goal against Man CitySteven Bergwijn scored on his Tottenham Hotspur debut to help Jose Mourinho's beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and help Spurs climb to...
Football.london Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC SportDaily StartalkSPORT

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City: Bergwijn nets debut goal after Zinchenko sees red

Steven Bergwijn scored a superb volley on his debut as Tottenham earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, who dominated possession but missed a penalty and had...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.londontalkSPORTBBC Sport

