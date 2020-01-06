Debut goal a ´dream come true´ for Spurs hero Bergwijn

Kawowo Sports .@StevenBergwijn reflected on a “dream that has come true” after he scored a wonderful goal on his @premierleague d… https://t.co/jyaxdHZxXM 2 days ago bet365 Steven Bergwijn following his stunning debut goal: "It's unbelievable, a dream come true." A debut to remember for Spurs fans. 2 days ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Steven Bergwijn describes Tottenham debut as 'dream come true' after goal against Man City 2 days ago Ricky Sacks 🎙 RT @RickSpur: Steven Bergwijn described his debut goal for Tottenham Hotspur as a dream come true: “It’s unbelievable. It is a dream for m… 3 days ago collins RT @standardsport: 🙌 "It's a dream for me that has come true." Bergwijn revels in Tottenham debut after goal against Manchester City https… 3 days ago Ricky Sacks 🎙 Steven Bergwijn described his debut goal for Tottenham Hotspur as a dream come true: “It’s unbelievable. It is a d… https://t.co/ZJwBxgqPly 3 days ago adi RT @FOXSportsAsia: #StevenBergwijn signed for @SpursOfficial only last week, and yesterday, he scored his maiden goal for them on debut, ag… 3 days ago FOX Sports Asia #StevenBergwijn signed for @SpursOfficial only last week, and yesterday, he scored his maiden goal for them on debu… https://t.co/irWkGeHYoo 3 days ago