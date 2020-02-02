Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk

Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk

ESPN Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Redskins tight end Vernon Davis announced his retirement Sunday in a unique way, doing so in a Fox pregame spot with Rob Gronkowski.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Vernon Davis announces retirement during Super Bowl pregame skit with Rob Gronkowski

Longtime San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis abruptly announced his retirement Sunday in a skit on Fox Sports with Rob Gronkowski.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/GUI9Prym2v 3 minutes ago

ProFootball_Mag

Pro Football Magazine Pro Football Magazine: Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk | https://t.co/HY7va5ue1K 4 minutes ago

robjoeball

robert ball Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk https://t.co/Hj9mti6qhL 11 minutes ago

13NewsNow

13News Now RT @13BrianSmith: Per @espn @VernonDavis85 retires in pregame spot with @RobGronkowski. #13NewsNow 🏈🏈🏈 https://t.co/u5KjT6nQ3P via @ESPN Ap… 15 minutes ago

muggsnmanor

Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk: Redskins tight end Vernon Davis announced his retireme… https://t.co/jbVva6RDpi 16 minutes ago

13BrianSmith

Brian Smith 13News Now Per @espn @VernonDavis85 retires in pregame spot with @RobGronkowski. #13NewsNow 🏈🏈🏈 https://t.co/u5KjT6nQ3P via… https://t.co/pDRofk1VVd 20 minutes ago

0IIIL4

 RT @49erswebzone: Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk #49ers #SBLIV [@espn] https://t.co/x36wWO0gi9 21 minutes ago

cloudwalker30

stephen wilcher RT @john_keim: Vernon Davis retires in pregame spot with Gronk https://t.co/0q7rh43bzX 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.