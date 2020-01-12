Diana Yeow RT @RobHarris: Managers don't forget ... Guardiola citing (not by name) Scudamore saying in 2018 that "we want the season to go to the las… 35 minutes ago greeen Guardiola Wonders if League's OK With Liverpool's Huge Lead - https://t.co/ZJHJenBzBA 38 minutes ago Sports News Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/buf3pWQndR 1 hour ago SportsGridUK Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/JIuYbD8ssg https://t.co/JuLHeXGWOm 1 hour ago Futball News Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/kMMb5xwS3K 1 hour ago Footy Headlines Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead : Manchester City lost 2-0 at Tottenham to leave Liverp… https://t.co/km7ooJDQQJ 1 hour ago WOWK #13SportsZone Guardiola wonders if league’s OK with Liverpool’s huge lead https://t.co/tfgXyM8iie 1 hour ago LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/yy8kJG7daz https://t.co/Dl2kw5qeKy 1 hour ago