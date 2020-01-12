Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead

Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge leadManchester City lost 2-0 at Tottenham to leave Liverpool 22 points in front of the champions with 13 games remaining in the Premier League
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed 00:49

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Premier Leaguemaintain lead [Video]Premier League round-up: Premier Leaguemaintain lead

A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool further their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Premier League round-up: Liverpool maintain lead [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool maintain lead

A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool’s lead grows to 22 points in the Premier League

Liverpool’s commanding lead in the English Premier League grew to a scarcely believable 22 points with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. It’s surely a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportstalkSPORTSoccerNews.com

WIN! Tickets to see Liverpool in the Premier League and Barclays FA Women’s Super League, thanks to Barclays!

As the lead sponsor of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the Official Banking Partner of the Premier League, Barclays have teamed up with talkSPORT to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

dy158

Diana Yeow RT @RobHarris: Managers don't forget ... Guardiola citing (not by name) Scudamore saying in 2018 that "we want the season to go to the las… 35 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Guardiola Wonders if League's OK With Liverpool's Huge Lead - https://t.co/ZJHJenBzBA 38 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/buf3pWQndR 1 hour ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/JIuYbD8ssg https://t.co/JuLHeXGWOm 1 hour ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/kMMb5xwS3K 1 hour ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead : Manchester City lost 2-0 at Tottenham to leave Liverp… https://t.co/km7ooJDQQJ 1 hour ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Guardiola wonders if league’s OK with Liverpool’s huge lead https://t.co/tfgXyM8iie 1 hour ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/yy8kJG7daz https://t.co/Dl2kw5qeKy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.