Jennifer Lopez and Shakira join Michael Strahan ahead of Super Bowl LIV

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira join Michael Strahan ahead of Super Bowl LIVMichael Strahan sits down with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. J-Lo and Shakira reveal some juicy details from their Super Bowl LIV halftime performance.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show 01:07

 Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami. CBS2's Lisa Petrillo reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ [Video]Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published

Sean Hannity teases sits down with President Trump ahead of Super Bowl LIV [Video]Sean Hannity teases sits down with President Trump ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Sean Hannity teases sits down with President Trump ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

J-Lo and Shakira prepare for historic, Hispanic Super Bowl halftime performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their performances for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show come at a difficult time for Hispanics living in the U.S.
USATODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to bring Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny on stage for Super Bowl LIV performance: report

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have special plans for their Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

omarive27

Omaration Rivera RT @MusicNewsRumor: J Balvin and Bad Bunny will join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show tonight.… 30 seconds ago

tkxshi

takashi. RT @mattvanmusic: It’s with a heavy heart I must announce that I have decided not to join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at this year’s half-ti… 30 seconds ago

mattvanmusic

matt van (stream conifer) 🌲 It’s with a heavy heart I must announce that I have decided not to join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at this year’s h… https://t.co/g8HpUFBxkH 4 minutes ago

