With a 22-point lead, Liverpool setting new standards in Premier League

Japan Today Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Liverpool is setting standards that have never been seen in English soccer. With a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, Liverpool moved a scarcely believable 22 points clear…
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed 00:49

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool Will Finish The Season As Invincibles Because... | W&L [Video]Liverpool Will Finish The Season As Invincibles Because... | W&L

Liverpool went 16 points clear of Manchester City in the title race, but can they go the whole season unbeaten?!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 23:26Published

Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record [Video]Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Virgil van Dijk vows Liverpool will not let standards slip in Premier League title quest

Liverpool have a 19-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and face Virgil van Dijk's former club Southampton next
Daily Star

Liverpool are ‘not perfect’ despite 22 point lead over Man City at top of Premier League, say Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are ‘not even close to perfect’ as they stormed to a 22 point lead at the top of the Premier League. The Reds thrashed...
talkSPORT

SoccerZoneChat

Soccer Zone Chat Another great weekend of football! - Liverpool with a 22 point lead. Is it over? It’s over. #LFC - Thoughts on Br… https://t.co/jFx2ji17iu 35 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News With a 22-point lead, Liverpool setting new standards in Premier League https://t.co/iCIGgK8Ip9 https://t.co/SMLPeM12WF 40 minutes ago

BlaiseBourgeois

Blaise Bourgeois | The Football Nomad Can we all take a minute to imagine the bants if Liverpool blew a 22-point lead with 13 games to play? 55 minutes ago

kingsleybanny

Mojo Jojo🐵 RT @Olatejulukman1: -Bayern leads the league with 1 point -Juventus leads the league with 5 points -Madrid leads with 6 points - PSG lea… 1 hour ago

Deniz37990497

Deniz @lukethfc1 @rajhald87141056 @Arwir01 @mubeenmankr @goal Nope that doesn’t have to be like that. The first time psg… https://t.co/myeI3ZWrJR 3 hours ago

mondlipholoba

IG: @mondlipholoba It ended at 2-0 on 02022020, with Liverpool having a 22 point lead. Bayekeni! 3 hours ago

