Pep Guardiola hinted at change of Man City penalty taker before Ilkay Gundogan miss vs Tottenham

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan saw a first-half penalty against Tottenham saved by Hugo Lloris in their Premier League clash Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan saw a first-half penalty against Tottenham saved by Hugo Lloris in their Premier League clash 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend