Barcelona 2-1 Levante: Ansu Fati scores twice in Barca win

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Teenager Ansu Fati scores twice to give Barcelona victory over Levante and reduce the gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid at three points.
Here's why Ansu Fati is the footballer everybody's talking about [Video]Here's why Ansu Fati is the footballer everybody's talking about

He made his debut with Barça when he was only 16-years-old. He’s been called Messi’s heir. Don’t know who we’re talking about? Then it’s time you learned a bit more about the incredible Ansu..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published


Barcelona 2-1 Levante: Landmark brace from Fati enough for shaky champions

Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati led the way for Barcelona as Quique Setien’s men did just enough to claim a 2-1 win over Levante at Camp Nou on Sunday, moving...
SoccerNews.com


OptusSport

Optus Sport That Leo Messi assist 🤤 Ansu Fati becomes the youngest player this century to score a La Liga brace as his two go… https://t.co/JUR4V0hprq 44 seconds ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Barcelona 2 Levante 1: Ansu Fati double sees champions keep pressure on Real Madrid https://t.co/uARiKhlGct 2 minutes ago

BarcaFCLive

Barca FC Live News Barcelona 2-0 Levante: Teenager Ansu Fati bags brace inside two minutes to gets Barca back on track https://t.co/WH70iyraoO #Barca #FCBarca 5 minutes ago

footynew247

Footy News Win Barcelona's teenage prodigy Ansu Fati lit up the Nou Camp with a quickfire double to help his side register a 2… https://t.co/aObpj5cozq 20 minutes ago

AleeyouOmar

Barca Addict❤️ RT @BarcaUniversal: ⚽ Full-time — Barcelona 2-1 Levante. Barça manage to secure all three points at the Camp Nou thanks to a brace from An… 20 minutes ago

_P1per_

PI RT @SuperSportTV: The Leo Messi-Ansu Fati connection has caused all sorts of problems for Levante with the little magician setting up both… 28 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Barcelona 2-1 Levante: Ansu Fati scores twice in Barca win) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/83GWiTIYww 29 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Ansu Fati stars as Barcelona beat Levante to get LaLiga title bid back on track https://t.co/r4vz66cYmw 29 minutes ago

