Raptors tie team record with 11th straight win, beat Bulls

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Sunday. Toronto also won 11 straight in January 2016, and again from Feb. 26 to Mar. 16, 2018. Pascal Siakam added 17 points, Serge Ibaka had […]
