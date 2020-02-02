Global  

Liverpool just six wins away from title and could clinch trophy at Goodison Park

Daily Star Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Liverpool just six wins away from title and could clinch trophy at Goodison ParkManchester City’s defeat at Tottenham has edged the Premier League title closer to Liverpool and the countdown is on for when the Reds will be crowned champions
