Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season seriesElvis Merzlikins made 27 saves and improved to 10-2-0 since replacing injured starter Joonas Korpisalo.
Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Sunday. Vladislav Gavrikov...
