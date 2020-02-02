Global  

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Live Streaming : Watch Superbowl Live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

CaughtOffside Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
News video: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV 01:14

 Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7. It is also the first Super Bowl victory for...

Patrick Mahomes' 2013 tweet comes true [Video]Patrick Mahomes' 2013 tweet comes true

Patrick Mahomes 2013 tweet comes true

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:26Published

Chiefs Win Super Bowl! [Video]Chiefs Win Super Bowl!

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs. The San Francisco 49ers were up by 10 with just over six minutes left in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The 49ers suffered a defensive collapse. They allowed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published


Super Bowl LIV live blog: Real-time updates from the 49ers-Chiefs game in Miami

Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,...
Denver Post Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

Tech N9ne, LL Cool J, Ice-T & More React To Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV Win

The team beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday (February 2).
HipHopDX Also reported by •Daily StarNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Dhobbzberry

Diet Drake RT @FDSportsbook: Early favorites to win SB LV 🏆 ① Kansas City Chiefs ② Baltimore Ravens ③ San Francisco 49ers ④ New Orleans Saints ⑤ New… 11 seconds ago

CBS_NEWSZA

CBS NEWS RT @CBSNews: WATCH: This man just went viral for taking the world’s most expensive nap at the Super Bowl. https://t.co/GVfz0N4qLX https://t… 19 seconds ago

TBNSports

Buffalo News Sports RT @BNBlitzNow: 10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills might consider https://t.co/hQS9kDnSOx https://t.co/AaHT9UiKjr 23 seconds ago

TYPhilly83

TY 🥊MR. Keepit100boxing 🥊 RT @SportsRadioWIP: Odds to win Super Bowl 55 (@betonline_ag): Kansas City Chiefs 5/1 San Francisco 49ers 7/1 Baltimore Ravens 8/1 New Eng… 48 seconds ago

thisisjailenec

CEO of a scam RT @PinkNews: The real winner of the Super Bowl is San Francisco 49ers’ coach Katie Sowers, who made***history at the big game https://… 1 minute ago

joeandsherri

Joe and Sherri ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Inevitable_ET: the NFL booked 1 million dollars’ worth of rooms at the J.W. Marriott Marquis hotel and Aventura’s Turnberry resort for… 1 minute ago

ryan__dern

Ryan Dern RT @_Zeets: Wrote about my favorite play by Mahomes last night and how it exemplified what makes him near impossible to stop for a whole ga… 2 minutes ago

pein_jean

Jean Pein RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win a Super Bowl for first time in 50 years. https://t.co/SavNM… 2 minutes ago

