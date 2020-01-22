Global  

German Masters: World champion Judd Trump beats Neil Robertson in final

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
World champion Judd Trump has beaten world number two Neil Robertson to win the German Masters in Berlin.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump beats Robertson to win German Masters

World champion Judd Trump has beaten world number two Neil Robertson to win the German Masters in Berlin.
BBC Sport

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump out of World Grand Prix

Graeme Dott beats Ronnie O'Sullivan and Kyren Wilson ousts defending champion Judd Trump in the World Grand Prix at Cheltenham Racecourse.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

