Live NFL updates: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

All the Super Bowl 2020 action between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. There's plenty of huge history on offer in Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head.Two... All the Super Bowl 2020 action between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. There's plenty of huge history on offer in Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head.Two... 👓 View full article

