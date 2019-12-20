Global  

Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about the team’s effort in the win

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about the team’s effort in the winAfter a win over Montreal on the road, Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about the teams effort and being able to win despite not playing a complete game.
Blue Jackets mount late rally for win in OT [Video]Blue Jackets mount late rally for win in OT

With the goalie pulled late in the 3rd period, Boone Jenner ties the game with 103 seconds on the clock, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scores in overtime to give the Blue Jackets a hard-earned 2-1 win

