Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about the team’s effort in the win Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After a win over Montreal on the road, Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about the teams effort and being able to win despite not playing a complete game. After a win over Montreal on the road, Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about the teams effort and being able to win despite not playing a complete game. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Blue Jackets mount late rally for win in OT With the goalie pulled late in the 3rd period, Boone Jenner ties the game with 103 seconds on the clock, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scores in overtime to give the Blue Jackets a hard-earned 2-1 win Credit: NHL Duration: 01:11Published on December 20, 2019

Tweets about this